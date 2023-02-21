Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net Income was $18.2 million and $272.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. On a basic and diluted basis, net (loss) income attributable to Bridge per share of Class A common stock was $(0.04) and $0.92, respectively.

Distributable Earnings of Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the “Operating Company”) was $35.6 million, or $0.21 per share after-tax, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $187.9 million, or $1.10 per share after-tax, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fee Related Earnings to the Operating Company were $30.9 million and $158.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Robert Morse, Bridge’s Executive Chairman, remarked “Bridge delivered another strong year of financial results despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. We achieved record closes for three of our specialized strategies with Debt Strategies IV at $2.9 billion, Multifamily V at $2.3 billion and Workforce & Affordable Housing II at $1.7 billion, highlighting the confidence investors place in our best-in-class investment teams. Our newer strategies continue to scale as demonstrated by the $1.3 billion of gross capital deployed by our logistics team, a strong portfolio of over 3,300 homes in our Single-Family Rental platform, and a growing Net Lease Income vehicle. Looking forward, we’re excited about the compelling opportunities for our Renewable Energy and PropTech strategies, as ESG and technological solutions become more critical for the real estate industry.”

Jonathan Slager, Bridge’s Chief Executive Officer, added “Bridge’s specialized investment approach, vertically integrated business model, and focus on value-add strategies continues to be a strength in a difficult market. The structure of our fund capital allows us to be patient and selective while also nimble to take advantage of opportunities generated from market dislocations. We demonstrated this within our Debt Strategies vertical, investing over $1.2 billion opportunistically from 2Q to 4Q 2022, and have $3.5 billion of dry powder across our funds to invest at what we think will be an attractive point in the cycle.”

Common Dividend

Bridge declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its Class A common stock, payable on March 24, 2023 to its Class A common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

Newbury Transaction

In a separate press release issued today, Bridge announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the business of Newbury Partners LLC, an investment manager that specializes in acquiring limited partnership interests through secondary transactions, for $320.1 million. The transaction will add significant assets to the Bridge platform, while enabling Bridge to expand into the rapidly growing private equity secondaries market. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and investor approvals.

Additional Information

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $43.3 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease, real estate-backed credit, renewable energy and proptech.

