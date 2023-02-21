LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced its preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and its cash balance as of December 31, 2022, and provided an update on the launch of its ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

“2022 was a transformational year for LENSAR, driven by the successful U.S. launch of the ALLY System in mid-August, marking the beginning of the transition to our next-generation technology and the many clinical, functional and financial advantages that it delivers to surgeons and their patients. I am pleased to share that we not only met our previously stated goal of having ten ALLY Systems installed and generating revenue by the end of 2022, we were also successful in the execution of contracts for an additional six ALLY Systems, with the installations and trainings scheduled for the first half of 2023,” said Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of LENSAR. “Feedback from our early adopters has been enthusiastic and interest from prospective surgeons has continued to grow steadily since launch. While we have been constrained by supply chain challenges, we expect these to ease and are excited to make the ALLY System more broadly available in 2023.”

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 preliminary unaudited operating results

The Company expects to report the following financial information and key operational metrics.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $10.2 million, compared to total revenue of $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in procedure revenue in South Korea.

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue represented a 32% increase in revenue over the third quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, LENSAR installed ten ALLY Systems and executed contracts for an additional six ALLY Systems, which are expected to be installed in the first half of 2023.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $35.4 million, as compared to total revenue of $34.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash and Cash equivalents totaled approximately $14.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Participation at the 2023 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Company will participate at the 2023 BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of visually significant astigmatism as an integral aspect of the cataract procedure. LENSAR has developed its next-generation ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, the first platform to integrate proprietary imaging with a dual-pulse femtosecond laser in a compact system. The ALLY System is designed to transform cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in an operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. The ALLY System includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

