FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) ( ACMR, Financial) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 before the U.S. market open on Friday, February 24, 2023. The company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: ACM Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2022) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, February 24, 2023 Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events



To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d1b21abbce04178b356565439642c73

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

