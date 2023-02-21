PawnTrust to Exhibit at the Pawn Expo 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company")the only online marketplace segmented for Pawn Shops will attend the Pawn Expo 2023. July 17-20, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.pawntrust%20logo.jpg

Attendees can visit PawnTrust at booth #431. The Pawn Expo is the largest trade show for Pawn Shop owners in the United States. The Expo gives Pawn Shop owners a chance to meet and greet with pawn professionals who are driving and influencing modern pawn brokering. This year's show offers insight, training, education and networking opportunities for attendees. "Exhibiting at the Pawn Expo gives our account representatives the ability to enhance our existing Pawn Partner relationships as well as establish new ones, which invariably allows us to increase our revenue and puts us further on the path to success," said Christina Moore, Director.

For full agenda, registration and exhibitor information, visit www.pawnexpo.com

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed around the world. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience.

Contact

PawnTrust Investor Relations
(650) 228-0680
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Dinewise, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739216/PawnTrust-to-Exhibit-at-the-Pawn-Expo-2023

img.ashx?id=739216

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.