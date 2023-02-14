PR Newswire

MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.

































































































Three Months Ended

Years Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$

2,666

$ 2,464

$ 11,243

$ 9,229

Operating income

$

164

$ 89

$ 657

$ 458

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$

223

$ 121

$ 580

$ 570































Earnings per common share

$

192.11

$ 103.27

$ 499.66

$ 490.36

Average number of shares outstanding





1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$

2.25

$ 2.25

$ 9.00

$ 9.00



































Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301746986.html

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation