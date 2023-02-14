PR Newswire
MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 14, 2023
MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
2,666
$
2,464
$
11,243
$
9,229
Operating income
$
164
$
89
$
657
$
458
Net earnings attributable to Seaboard
$
223
$
121
$
580
$
570
Earnings per common share
$
192.11
$
103.27
$
499.66
$
490.36
Average number of shares outstanding
1,160,779
1,160,779
1,160,779
1,160,779
Dividends declared per common share
$
2.25
$
2.25
$
9.00
$
9.00
Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.
Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2023.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301746986.html
SOURCE Seaboard Corporation
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros