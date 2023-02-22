IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Michaels Credit Card offers a way to earn 9% in Rewards every day1 – the most Rewards ever for our most loyal customers! Artists, makers, teachers, decorators and all other creatives looking for more value from their favorite arts and crafts destination can now apply online at www.michaels.com/creditcard or in any Michaels store across the US.



As the latest move to give Makers even more reasons to choose Michaels for everything they need to bring their creative dreams to life, the Michaels Credit Card offers exclusive perks including:

Earning 9% in Rewards every day when using your Michaels Credit Card 1

Savings of 20% on your first purchase with your Michaels Credit Card when you open an account 2

Periodic free shipping on online orders when using your Michaels Credit Card 3

Periodic special financing opportunities4

“The new Michaels Credit Card enables us to give our customers even more value and flexibility when they shop at Michaels,” said Heather Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce at Michaels. “With the ability to earn 9% in Rewards1 every day on top of promotions and special offers, there’s never been a better time to create with Michaels.”

The Michaels Credit Card further expands the recently updated Michaels Rewards Program, offering cardholders a chance to triple their Rewards on everyday purchases. With non-cardholder Rewards Members earning 3-6% in everyday Rewards, the Michaels Credit Card unlocks a way for creatives to maximize their value on their favorite arts and crafts supplies, componentry, décor and gifts. The Michaels Credit Card is issued by Comenity Capital Bank, a subsidiary of Bread Financial.

“Bread Financial is thrilled to collaborate with Michaels on a credit card program that provides lovers of arts, crafts and décor even more reasons to choose Michaels for all their creative needs,” said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer at Bread Financial. “We’re proud to be partnering with them to bring this program and its many benefits to their most loyal customers, and we look forward to seeing it grow.”

To learn more about the Michaels Credit Card or apply online, please visit www.michaels.com/creditcard.

About Michaels

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all creatives get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.

About Bread Financial™

Bread Financial™ (: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card and Bread Savings™ products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Rachel Petersen, Michaels

[email protected]

Rachel Stultz, Bread Financial

[email protected]

1Offer is exclusive to Michaels Credit Card holders enrolled in the Michaels Rewards program. Maximum of $150 in total rewards earned per day. Maximum of 9% rewards per transaction. Excludes taxes, gift cards, extended warranty purchases and shipping fees. This rewards program is provided by Michaels and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see michaels.com/rewards.

2Valid one time only. The entire transaction amount after discount must be placed on the Michaels Credit Card. Excludes taxes, gift cards, shipping fees and extended warranty purchases.

3Account must not be in default. Minimum purchase required to redeem. See offer for full terms and conditions.

4Minimum payments are required for each Credit Plan. Valid for single transaction only. If the single transaction has multiple shipments, each shipment may result in a separate Credit Plan, subject to a separate minimum purchase requirement.

The Michaels Credit Card cannot be used on michaelscustomframing.com; merchant.sgiftcard.com/chrome/michaels; enterprise.michaels.com; michaelsphotogifts.com; and education.michaels.com.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Michaels Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank.