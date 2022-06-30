PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANPC), a company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection and plans to enter into the operation of a business-to-business e-commerce food platform focused on the sale of Asian sourced food products, announced the closing of the acquisition of GISN (HK) LIMITED ("GISN"), a technical solution and outsourcing consulting services provider focused on the digital, internet and Web 3 business transformation for start-ups and traditional enterprises. This acquisition is a critical initiative for the Company to improve the efficiency of its e-commerce operations.

GISN is a highly qualified service provider with extensive experience in providing technical support for enterprises wishing to transform from a traditional operating model to a digital operating model. GISN provides customized technical solutions for Web3 and payment fields and comprehensive management from design, R&D, testing, operating and maintenance. With a solid track record, GISN has developed a smart restaurant internet platform that integrates service modules of cross-currency payment, ERP and marketing on a SaaS basis. GISN is committed to providing secure, highly efficient and low-cost services to its customers.

The acquisition is pursuant to a stock purchase agreement the Company entered into on January 28, 2023, whereby it agreed to purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interest of GISN in consideration of $1,700,000, payable in the form of newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Mr. Haohan Xu, the Co-CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to announce closing of this acquisition and expect to see the positive impact of GISN's expertise on the development of our e-commerce business. This transaction is the result of a deliberate and thoughtful process. We evaluated the transaction against our standalone prospects in the current macroeconomic climate and determined that the compelling capabilities of GISN will enhance our Company's prospects. Leveraging on the competitive strengths of GISN, we believe that we are well-positioned to enter and expand our e-commerce business efficiently. We believe this transaction will create long-term values for our shareholders."

About GISN (HK) LIMITED

GISN (HK) LIMITED is a technical solution and outsourcing consulting service provider focused on the digital, internet, and Web3 transformation of start-ups and traditional enterprises. GISN focuses on highly professional and value-added fields including Web3 and payment. With experience in the internet and Web3 fields, GISN has a deep understanding of finance, catering and medical care and helps customers realize the rapid development of their business platform which enables customers to improve their operating efficiency, income and security. GISN provides customized business platform consulting services with its senior industry experts, experienced technical experts and reliable security architecture.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of June 30, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. The Company intends to enter the business-to-business e-commerce food business with the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology Inc and the acquisition of Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

