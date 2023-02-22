VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empress Royalty Corp. (OTCQX: EMPYF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on precious metals streams and royalties, today announced that Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2023.



DATE: February 16th, 2023 TIME: 4:00 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89 Available for 1x1 meetings: February 17th and 21st



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Global royalty and streaming creation company

Portfolio of 17 precious metal investments, focused on production and development stage assets

Currently generating cashflow and forecasting significant revenue in the next 5 years

Management and BOD have completed over US$6B in mining finance transactions providing unique access to investment opportunities

Building a strong portfolio with a robust pipeline



About Empress Royalty Corp

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models. Visit our website to learn more: www.empressroyalty.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Empress Royalty Corp

Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

CEO & President

(604) 331-2080

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]