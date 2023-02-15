PR Newswire

ClearanceJobs and SkillStorm join forces to expand access to high-growth technology jobs for workers with federal security clearance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearanceJobs, the country's largest professional network for workers with federal security clearance, today announced a partnership with tech talent accelerator SkillStorm designed to address skill gaps in high-demand technology roles. The initiative, ClearanceJobs' first partnership focused on creating economic opportunity, will enable the 1.4 million professionals on its platform to access instructor-led training that leads to credentials from major tech employers including AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA, and Pega — helping workers with security clearances to both launch and accelerate careers in tech.

"Government agencies and system integrators have faced a widening talent gap for a decade because of two related challenges: a shortage of workers with technology skills, and the slow pace of the application process for security clearance," said Evan Lesser, President of ClearanceJobs. "SkillStorm is uniquely qualified to address these challenges — by expanding the pool of qualified talent with both the skills and the clearance to succeed."

Security clearances are among the most frequently requested credentials for tech workers, but a persistent backlog in clearance applications has led to significant talent shortages in the federal workforce. The new partnership is designed to solve this challenge by providing training opportunities for ClearanceJobs members in the most in-demand technologies, while also enabling employers to access an exclusive pool of newly certified technology talent who already possess security clearances.

Workers with ClearanceJobs profiles can now access SkillStorm's unique training platform to earn industry-recognized credentials from leading tech employers. Employers on the platform can, in turn, identify workers who have both the relevant tech skills and the security clearance needed to succeed on the job.

"Tech workers with security clearance are handling some of the most important, sensitive work in the country — which is why it's so important that we ensure employers have access to strong talent pipelines," said Justin Vianello, CEO of SkillStorm. "Together with ClearanceJobs, we're working to close this critical talent gap and lay a new foundation for the future of the federal tech workforce."

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

About ClearanceJobs

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs has been committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private platform to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a platform to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (part of DHI Group, Inc. NYSE: DHX) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

