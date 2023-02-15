automotiveMastermind Launches Integration with Elead CRM to Improve Efficiency, Communication for Dealership Sales Teams

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has introduced an integration with Elead. This integration will benefit any aM dealer partner who uses Elead as a CRM.

The integration between Mastermind, aM's flagship automated sales and marketing platform, and Elead, via the CDK Fortellis Market Place, will sync notes from Mastermind to Elead and open new opportunities (an opportunity in Elead relates to any specific customer deal) tied to the relevant salesperson. This will ensure that any note will be successfully passed to Elead and enable dealers to create customized workflows from these opportunities.

Mastermind's notes feature allows dealers to enter written notes on any customer interaction or touchpoint to keep track of communications with customers and their purchase history. The integration with Elead will help dealers save time managing their notes by automating manual and repetitive processes and maintain an up-to-date and complete record of customer activity in their CRM.

Once a Mastermind user saves a note, it will automatically send it to the corresponding deal in Elead. If a deal does not already exist, Mastermind offers the user the option to manually open a new deal or automatically create one on behalf of the salesperson and assign it directly to that user in the CRM.

"Over the course of 2023, we're focusing on strategic integrations to help our dealer partners more efficiently and effectively utilize their technology stack to generate business outcomes throughout the entire dealership," said Aaron Baldwin, chief product officer at automotiveMastermind. "We know how important integrations are to our dealer partners, primarily our ability to integrate with their CRMs. One main value this integration offers is at the CRM level, a person may not be identified as in-market for a new vehicle. But once you layer in the Mastermind data, dealership sales teams have better intel into who they should be talking to, when and with what specific messaging. This is aM's third key CRM integration, and it underscores our commitment to introducing more strategic integrations in the future."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

