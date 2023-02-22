LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857



LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except for share data) 12/31/22 12/31/21 Total assets $ 255,048 $ 247,706 Loans receivable, net 159,195 139,480 Allowance for loan losses 1,969 2,018 Cash and cash equivalents 6,753 11,644 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks 3,000 5,000 Securities available for sale 71,922 82,080 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,082 1,969 Deposits 216,675 216,560 FHLB borrowings and note payable 16,000 - Accrued Interest and other liabilities 1,932 2,686 Shareholders’ equity 20,441 28,460 Shares Issued and Outstanding 609,742 607,487 Nonperforming loans 646 325 Real Estate Owned - -





