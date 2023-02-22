Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB: LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $735,000, compared to the $843,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $3,163,000, compared to the $3,207,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share was $5.19 for December 31, 2022, compared to $5.26 for December 31, 2021. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.24% for 2022 compared to 1.30% for 2021. The Return on Equity finished the year at 15.47% for December 31, 2022, compared to 11.27% for December 31, 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
12/31/2212/31/21
Total assets$255,048$247,706
Loans receivable, net159,195139,480
Allowance for loan losses1,9692,018
Cash and cash equivalents6,75311,644
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks3,0005,000
Securities available for sale71,92282,080
Federal Home Loan Bank stock3,0821,969
Deposits216,675216,560
FHLB borrowings and note payable16,000-
Accrued Interest and other liabilities1,9322,686
Shareholders’ equity20,44128,460
Shares Issued and Outstanding609,742607,487
Nonperforming loans646325
Real Estate Owned--



Quarter ended 12/31
Year ended 12/31
2022202120222021
Interest income$2,863$3,114$9,730$8,847
Interest expense5861271,226548
Net interest income2,2772,9878,5048,299
Provision for loan losses---74
Net interest income after provision2,2772,9878,5048,225
Gain on sale of investment/assets----
Gain/Loss on sale of REO-646
Gain on sale of loans9146225917
Gain on BOLI Settlement---45
Other income2151351,006977
Total general, admin & other expense1,6361,6246,1256,279
Earnings before income taxes8651,0553,6143,885
Income tax expense130212451678
Net Income$735$843$3,163$3,207
Earnings Per share$5.19$5.26
Shares Outstanding608,504608,940
