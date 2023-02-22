Philux Global Group, Inc. (a/k/a PHI Group, Inc.) Engages German-trained Electromagnetic Energy and Quantum Physics Expert to Advance Applications in Power Generation, Environment, Healthcare and Other Select Areas

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philux Global Group, Inc. (a/k/a PHI Group, Inc.; www.philuxglobal.com, PHIL), announced today that the Company has signed an agreement for comprehensive cooperation with Dr. Tri Viet Do, a German-trained expert in electromagnetic energy and quantum physics, to jointly cooperate in the development and commercialization of a number of key products using proprietary intellectual properties already developed by him.

According to the Agreement, Dr. Do and the Company have set the scope of a long-term development plan that encompasses nine categories of interest in the areas of power generation, transportation, healthcare, medicines, environmental protection, waste management and agriculture based on results of his study and experiments over the past thirty years. However, in the short term we will mainly focus on clean energy generation and transportation.

Dr. Do stated: “I am delighted to partner with Philux Global Group to fulfill my dreams of bringing better solutions for sustainable clean energy generation, transportation and other disciplines which will help people in both rich and poor countries and look forward to extremely exciting and rewarding days ahead.”

Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO of Philux Global Group, concurred: “As the world continues to look for better ways to generate energy without the greenhouse gas emissions and negative environmental effects that come with fossil fuels, in turn helping to reduce climate change, we are privileged to cooperate with Dr. Do to advance the commercialization of these key products which we believe will have unique competitive advantages and be able create significant benefits for our shareholders in the near future.”

About Philux Global Group

Philux Global Group, Inc.(www.philuxglobal.com), (PHIL), a/k/a PHI Group, Inc., primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. In addition, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc. (www.philuxcapital.com) provides M&A consulting services and assists companies to go public and access international capital markets.
Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:
Philux Global Group, Inc. +1-714-793-9227, [email protected]
Source: PHI Group, Inc.

