Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, today announced a $150,000 donation to SkillsUSA to support training opportunities to help close the country’s skilled trades gap. Executives from Tractor Supply and Carhartt gathered at the Tractor Supply store in Hendersonville, Tennessee to present the donation check to officers from SkillsUSA Tennessee.

This is the second consecutive year that Tractor Supply and Carhartt have collaborated on a fundraiser featuring exclusive “Support the Trades” merchandise. A portion of the proceeds were donated to SkillsUSA, a nonprofit that provides students with training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. The Tractor Supply Foundation donated an additional $50,000, bringing the total donation to $150,000.

“Workforce development through education and skill development is critical to the communities we call home,” said Jeff Rietveld, Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management at Tractor Supply. “This partnership with Carhartt has successfully raised thousands of dollars while also increasing awareness around this critical issue. Together, we can help close that gap and introduce students to rewarding and in-demand careers.”

“We are honored to partner with Tractor Supply to continue our legacy of supporting the hardworking people of America’s workforce,” said Keith Reynolds, VP Sales for Carhartt. “We have been proud supporters of SkillsUSA for more than 20 years, and we look forward to seeing the ongoing impact this donation will make in supporting the skilled trades.”

The U.S. is facing a rapidly growing shortage of qualified workers in the skilled trades, which include the construction, manufacturing, transportation, service and healthcare sectors. Recent studies have predicted that millions of jobs in these industries will go unfilled in the coming years, contributing to a substantial loss of revenue for U.S.-based companies and considerable impact for consumers.

“SkillsUSA works daily to empower our members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens,” said Chelle Travis, SkillsUSA Executive Director. “This mission can only be accomplished with the support of valued partners like Tractor Supply and Carhartt. The Support the Trades campaign donation will provide essential resources so SkillsUSA members can develop the skills necessary for success in the trades. This contribution will have a lasting impact on the lives of SkillsUSA members, and we are deeply grateful.”

SkillsUSA partners with middle school, high school and postsecondary students, as well as teachers and industry professionals, to train the future of America’s skilled workforce. Their proven framework provides students with workplace and technical skills grounded in academics and creates opportunities for them to make industry connections. The organization’s curriculum covers 130 job categories, creating a pipeline of talented entry-level workers.

With this donation from the Support the Trades campaign, SkillsUSA will have the ability to expand its reach and offer its training capabilities to even more students. To learn more or to purchase Support the Trades merchandise, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tractorsupply.com%2Ftsc%2Fcms%2Fcarhartt.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for 85 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation was established in 2020 and is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. The Foundation’s priority areas include agriculture education initiatives, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the company donated over $15 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more.

To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com%2FCommunity.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of skilled trades positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s Championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant skills, and with SkillsUSA’s new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has nearly 400,000 members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. departments of education and labor as integral to career and technical education. It has served nearly 14.2 million members since 1965. For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.

