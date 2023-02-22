Tampa, FL, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear, Inc. (“AtlasClear”) and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (“Quantum”) (: QFTA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the confidential submission on February 14, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 by Calculator New Pubco, Inc. (“New Pubco”) (to be renamed AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings”)) in relation to a previously announced business combination between AtlasClear Holdings and Quantum (the “Business Combination”) that is expected to result in Atlas FinTech Holdings Corp. transferring its trading technology assets to AtlasClear (“Technology Assets”) and the acquisition by AtlasClear of Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a correspondent clearing broker-dealer (“Wilson-Davis”). AtlasClear has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, a federal reserve member (“Commercial Bancorp”), following consummation of the Business Combination.

About AtlasClear Holdings

AtlasClear Holdings plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The team that will lead AtlasClear Holdings are respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Penson Clearing, Southwest Securities, NexTrade and Anderen Bank.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a principal focus on identifying high-growth financial services and fintech businesses as targets.

About the Financial Technology

The nature of the combined entity is expected to be supported by robust, proven, financial technologies with a full suite that will enable the flow of business and success of the enterprise. The combined entity is expected to have a full exchange platform for a spectrum of financial products. In addition, the combined entity is expected to have a full prime brokerage and, following the Commercial Bancorp acquisition, a prime banking platform with complete front-end delivery. The enterprise is anticipated to offer a fixed income risk management platform which can be expanded to a diverse application on financial products.

The combined entity is expected to be run by a new digital suite of technologies that will be part of the transaction at closing.

About Wilson-Davis & Co.

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas, Texas, Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) since 1915 and has since been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for the combined company’s long-term business model.

