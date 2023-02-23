WUXI, China, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) ( EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that it is developing Class Bot, a set of innovative AI-embedded application tools for different online education scenarios. Powered by the technology from OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, Class Bot is designed to help schools and training institutions quickly build online curricula, and improve the learning efficiency and graduation rate for students who are enrolling in online education classes through the adaptive learning model.



Currently, the Company is at the research and development stage for Class Bot and expects to complete the internal testing in the fourth quarter of 2023. With its auto curriculum function, Class Bot can collect and refine learning materials from different sources, highlight material learning points, and automatically generate course outlines and tests. The adaptive learning function of Class Bot will help personalize learning experience for students by managing their study syllabuses, organizing notes, and implementing customized study timetable. In addition, Class Bot will have an AI tutor function to help answer students’ questions, track and supervise their learning progress, review test results, and give real-time feedback on students’ learning achievements and areas to improve.

Mr. Bin Fu, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, “As the embedded application tools for different types of online education scenarios, Class Bot will integrate technologies such as ChatGPT. We plan to promote Class Bot by applying the SaaS model to help small and medium-sized educational institutions quickly build their own online course system and improve the learning efficiency and satisfaction of their students. Class Bot can also help our enterprise customers across various industries to build their internal online vocational training platforms. Looking forward, we expect to officially launch Class Bot to the public in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will prioritize providing multilingual application versions for regions with booming vocational education markets, such as Southeast Asia.”

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that represent our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future", "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management's belief as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times by which, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Skillful Craftsman

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1 917-609-0333

Email: [email protected]