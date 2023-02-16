With increasing R&D investment, GWM discloses Over 6,000 Patents

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Feb. 16, 2023

BAODING, China, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2022 list released by AutoPat, the global automotive patent big data platform, shows that GWM owned 6,042 patent disclosures and 4,652 patent authorizations, with a year-on-year increase of 62.86% and 42.87% respectively.

With_increasing_R_D_investment__GWM_discloses_Over_6_000_Patents.jpg

Moreover, in the NEV field, GWM possessed 1,966 patent disclosures and 1,650 patent authorizations, with a year-on-year increase of 51.11% and 80.53% respectively, ranked No. 1 again among auto enterprises in China.

GWM has made constant efforts in hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen technologies to accelerate its pace toward green technology.

In the area of hybrid technology, GWM has ushered in its first upgrade of DHT technology. The simple switches among three power modes of "pure electric, pure electric priority and intelligent hybrid" allow users to choose more appropriately according to different scenarios, achieving the maximum of vehicle efficiency easily.

GWM also makes various technological achievements in the pure electronic vehicle field, such as power batteries, electric drives, and electric controls. The company has become one of the few auto companies owning the self-developed and self-produced capability of power batteries within the industry.

In the fierce competition caused by industrial changes, GWM makes full efforts in developing intelligent new energy, further contributing its innovative power in building the most dynamic ICV (intelligent connected vehicles) society. At present, GWM has made remarkable achievements in the field of intelligence, with its penetration rate of intelligent models reaching 86.17% in last year.

All along, science and technology innovation has always been the priority of GWM, which has given special attention to new energy and intelligence to build a forest ecosystem with multi-species interaction and continuous evolution.

Now, GWM is speeding up its layout of new energy and intelligent technologies on the base of the forest ecosystem. To this end, the company has continued to increase investment in R&D innovation. According to the 2022 GWM financial report, GWM's total investment of this area for the first three quarters of 2022 alone was CNY 8.544 billion, a year-on-year increase of 64.74%.

GWM has always adhered to the R&D concept of "precise investment, pursuing industry leadership". It's expected that the company's accumulative R&D investment will be CNY 100 billion by 2025, and mainly spent on new energy, intelligence, and other high-tech fields, so that the products with more cleanness, intelligence and security could be offered to users all over the world.

In the future, GWM will gather more strengths in intelligent new energy technology, and deepen the "ONE GWM" global brand strategy, developing at high speed towards the goal of becoming the top global intelligent technology company.

favicon.png?sn=CN16945&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-increasing-rd-investment-gwm-discloses-over-6-000-patents-301748780.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16945&Transmission_Id=202302160719PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16945&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.