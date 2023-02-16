Planet Based Foods to use Violife® in its Southwest Style Taquitos and Original with Cheese Taquitos

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce internationally renowned and award-winning dairy-free cheese alternative, Violife®, will supply the Company with dairy-free cheeses for its Southwest Style Taquitos and Original with Cheese Taquitos.

Planet_Based_Foods_Planet_Based_Foods_to_use_Violife__in_its_Sou.jpg

Planet Based Foods' incorporation of Violife® into these products further reflects its efforts toward creating more sustainable and ethical food systems, without compromising on the most important factor, taste. Violife's dairy-free cheeses are made from plant-based ingredients and free from preservatives, lactose, gluten, nuts, and soy. Violife is a delicious alternative to traditional dairy cheese, and is suitable for those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking to reduce their consumption of dairy products.

"Planet Based Foods is committed to offering only the most delicious quality ingredients to our customers", quotes Braelyn Davis, Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder. "Our company's decision to incorporate Violife in our products is a testament that we only work with the best of the best. Looking toward the future, we expect our product lines to offer similar high-caliber ingredients as we mature."

About Violife®

With more than 30 years of vegan product development and production experience, Violife® is a leader in plant-based food transformation. The Violife® portfolio includes a variety of non-dairy alternatives from slices and blocks to butters, spreads, and creams, dips, and sour cream. Violife products are great for cooking, baking, melting, and spreading. Violife products are free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives and enriched with Vitamin B12. Above all, they're delicious!

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis
CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=TO13333&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-to-use-violife-in-its-southwest-style-taquitos-and-original-with-cheese-taquitos-301748545.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO13333&Transmission_Id=202302160730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO13333&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.