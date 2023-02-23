Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) will showcase its recently acquired downstream road striping capabilities and the company’s expanded portfolio of pavement marking materials, including thermoplastic pavement markings, waterborne traffic paints, glass beads and preformed thermoplastics, at the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) 2023 Convention and Traffic Expo in Phoenix, AZ, February 18-21, 2023.

The team will highlight Ingevity’s expanded pavement marking capabilities since acquiring Ozark Materials in October 2022, including GreenLane™ Spray, a specialty paint used for marking bike lanes, and ThermoAccel™, a durable thermoplastic pavement marking that can be applied using standard equipment and eliminates the need for a primer application.

“We are excited to be a part of Ingevity and showcase our suite of products at ATSSA,” said Mike Dean, vice president, Ozark Materials, at Ingevity. “Our focus continues to be on developing products that make our roads and highways safer, and we are thrilled to be adding two new products to our portfolio that will do just that.”

Held annually, ATSSA is the leading forum for roadway safety and transportation professionals to connect with industry leaders, discover the latest safety solutions, and capitalize on the newest innovations to advance roadway safety.

Ingevity is participating in the event for the first time. The team will be on-site at booth #1351 during the exhibition. To learn more about Ingevity’s pavement marking offerings, visit the company’s website.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

