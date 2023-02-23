Ingevity to highlight road striping capabilities and expanded pavement marking portfolio at the American Traffic Safety Services Association Convention and Traffic Expo

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) will showcase its recently acquired downstream road striping capabilities and the company’s expanded portfolio of pavement marking materials, including thermoplastic pavement markings, waterborne traffic paints, glass beads and preformed thermoplastics, at the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) 2023 Convention and Traffic Expo in Phoenix, AZ, February 18-21, 2023.

The team will highlight Ingevity’s expanded pavement marking capabilities since acquiring Ozark Materials in October 2022, including GreenLane™ Spray, a specialty paint used for marking bike lanes, and ThermoAccel™, a durable thermoplastic pavement marking that can be applied using standard equipment and eliminates the need for a primer application.

“We are excited to be a part of Ingevity and showcase our suite of products at ATSSA,” said Mike Dean, vice president, Ozark Materials, at Ingevity. “Our focus continues to be on developing products that make our roads and highways safer, and we are thrilled to be adding two new products to our portfolio that will do just that.”

Held annually, ATSSA is the leading forum for roadway safety and transportation professionals to connect with industry leaders, discover the latest safety solutions, and capitalize on the newest innovations to advance roadway safety.

Ingevity is participating in the event for the first time. The team will be on-site at booth #1351 during the exhibition. To learn more about Ingevity’s pavement marking offerings, visit the company’s website.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 locations around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (

NYSE:NGVT, Financial). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005177r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005177/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.