Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 West Market Street Bethlehem, PA 18018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $298.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.49%), RC(4.96%), and BXSL(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 349,925 shares of NYSE:BXSL for a total holding of 497,187. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.43.

On 02/16/2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $24.93 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.83.

The guru established a new position worth 80,717 shares in ARCA:SPLG, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.02 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.49 per share and a market cap of $16.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

The guru established a new position worth 22,575 shares in ARCA:IVE, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.12 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $156.46 per share and a market cap of $26.07Bil. The stock has returned 3.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 31,291 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 46,086. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $92.17 per share and a market cap of $41.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

The guru established a new position worth 22,290 shares in ARCA:IJJ, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $113.4695 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned 5.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

