Nextleaf to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 23rd

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, analysts, and current shareholders to attend a corporate presentation by Nextleaf management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) ( OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts, today announced that Paul Pedersen, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 23rd at 1pm EST.

Taking Goliath Down: Winning Market Share Through Innovation

DATE: February 23rd
TIME: 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST)
LINK: https://bit.ly/40jf1R4

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask management questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register.

Virtual Investor Conferences is owned by OTC Markets Group Inc., which operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Nextleaf’s prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™, was one of British Columbia’s best-selling brands of cannabis vapes and oils in 2022.

Low-cost producer: 10 issued U.S. patents protect what the Company believes to be the most efficient methods for producing high-purity THC and CBD ingredients in a regulated market.

Ingredient manufacturer and bulk supplier: Nextleaf supplies THC and CBD distillate to federally licensed partners for distribution under their own brands. Nextleaf is powering the Canadian Launch of Cookies “C” branded vapes, and other leading brands. The Company continues to win business from producers outsourcing their oil production.

First international shipment of cannabis vape products: THC vapes custom manufactured by Nextleaf under private label are exported and distributed by pharmacies outside Canada where medical cannabis is legal.

The Company released its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Total revenue increased 52% from the year prior. Cost of Sales decreased approximately 12%, while the Company reduced SG&A, R&D, and total operating expenses year over year.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. The Vancouver-based company sells its branded products to government distributors and authorized retailers in 4 provinces in Canada. Nextleaf Labs is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD to qualified wholesale partners across Canada and internationally. Nextleaf’s patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 100 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information visit www.nextleafsolutions.com and www.Glacial.Gold

Follow the Company on social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

[email protected] 604-283-2301 (Ext 205)

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MTgwMSM1NDEzMjQ1IzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.