VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) ( OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts, today announced that Paul Pedersen, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 23rd at 1pm EST.



Taking Goliath Down: Winning Market Share Through Innovation

DATE: February 23rd

TIME: 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/40jf1R4

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask management questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register.

Virtual Investor Conferences is owned by OTC Markets Group Inc., which operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Nextleaf’s prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™, was one of British Columbia’s best-selling brands of cannabis vapes and oils in 2022.

Low-cost producer: 10 issued U.S. patents protect what the Company believes to be the most efficient methods for producing high-purity THC and CBD ingredients in a regulated market.

Ingredient manufacturer and bulk supplier: Nextleaf supplies THC and CBD distillate to federally licensed partners for distribution under their own brands. Nextleaf is powering the Canadian Launch of Cookies “C” branded vapes, and other leading brands. The Company continues to win business from producers outsourcing their oil production.

First international shipment of cannabis vape products: THC vapes custom manufactured by Nextleaf under private label are exported and distributed by pharmacies outside Canada where medical cannabis is legal.

The Company released its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Total revenue increased 52% from the year prior. Cost of Sales decreased approximately 12%, while the Company reduced SG&A, R&D, and total operating expenses year over year.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. The Vancouver-based company sells its branded products to government distributors and authorized retailers in 4 provinces in Canada. Nextleaf Labs is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD to qualified wholesale partners across Canada and internationally. Nextleaf’s patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 100 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange , OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States , and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

