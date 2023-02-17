Jeff Auxier recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and CEO of Auxier Asset Management as well as the manager of the Auxier Focus Fund. The firm manages the Auxier Focus Fund as well as separate managed accounts for clients.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.48%), MSFT(4.90%), and ELV(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 28,500 shares of NYSE:BTI for a total holding of 133,760. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.29.

On 02/17/2023, British American Tobacco PLC traded for a price of $38.05 per share and a market cap of $85.08Bil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, British American Tobacco PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BEN by 18,700 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 02/17/2023, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $30.925 per share and a market cap of $15.47Bil. The stock has returned 6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 1,355 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.44.

On 02/17/2023, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $276.35 per share and a market cap of $39.93Bil. The stock has returned 31.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 2,101 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $179.89.

On 02/17/2023, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $185.8991 per share and a market cap of $43.15Bil. The stock has returned 11.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 684 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.83 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $354.055 per share and a market cap of $162.09Bil. The stock has returned -22.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-book ratio of 11.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.