Cetera Advisor Networks LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2497 stocks valued at a total of $12.28Bil. The top holdings were IVV(2.33%), AAPL(2.33%), and MSFT(1.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 1,603,900 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 1,872,963. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.67.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.41630000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.79Bil. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 278,980 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 744,719. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/17/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.49 per share and a market cap of $306.30Bil. The stock has returned -5.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 1,355,523 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 1,536,221. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $72.485 per share and a market cap of $87.02Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 746,562 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 893,341. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.61499999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 331,950 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 383,082. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.68 per share and a market cap of $25.68Bil. The stock has returned -6.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

