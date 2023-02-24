VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) ( PGLDF, Financial) reports it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report entitled “Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Monarch Gold Zone, Bam Gold Property, Liard Mining Division, British Columbia”, with an effective date of January 24, 2023 (the “BAM Technical Report”). The BAM Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.p2gold.com.



The BAM Technical Report was prepared by William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Jarita Barry, P.Geo. and Brian Ray, P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., each of whom is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Company Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the BAM Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

