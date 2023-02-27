Duck Creek's Cloud-Based Software Enables GAINSCO Auto Insurance® to Scale in its Journey Towards Expansion

The Non-standard Auto Insurer will utilize Duck Creek’s technology across all of its states

Boston, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, highlights its customer relationship with GAINSCO Auto Insurance® (GAINSCO), a leading provider of non-standard auto insurance products. Duck Creek’s customer-centric and low-code software enables GAINSCO to increase operational efficiencies to best serve its customers during its period of significant expansion and provides a new distribution model to more effectively manage this expansion from the current 19 states in which it actively writes policies to more than 40 states over the next few years.

GAINSCO was seeking a best-of-breed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to replace its legacy technology and selected Duck Creek OnDemand, Duck Creek Policy, Duck Creek Billing and Duck Creek Distribution Management. The maturity of Duck Creek’s cloud-enabled software allows GAINSCO to innovate and go to market faster, particularly considering the minimum-limits personal auto insurance complexity in servicing its diverse market across the US. With Duck Creek continuously delivering new functionality and technology strategies to solve ever-changing business challenges, insurers and agents can better compete in today’s P&C insurance industry.

“GAINSCO is a great partner for Duck Creek, and we are proud to work alongside a customer that powers the non-standard auto insurance market and is focused on improving upon the insurance industry,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our customer-focused team and our suite of cloud-based technology will help support and accelerate GAINSCO’s long-term mission to become the leading provider of non-standard personal auto insurance nationwide.”

“We have a well-established and strategic relationship with Duck Creek’s team, which is eager to help us solve problems and achieve our goals,” said Phil West, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, GAINSCO. “Duck Creek’s solutions have evolved, and the value differentiators, for us, are around our increase in speed to market and our scalability to advance into new states with ease and confidence.”

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO Auto Insurance® is a Dallas, Texas-based property and casualty insurance company concentrating on the non-standard personal auto insurance market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. GAINSCO Auto Insurance is an expansionary company, currently selling its insurance policies in 19 states through independent agents as well as directly to customers via digital channels. Our insurance operations are conducted through MGA Insurance Company, Inc. GAINSCO, Inc. was established in 1978 and has a regional office in Miami, Florida. In December 2020, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired GAINSCO, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

