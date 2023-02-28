Ron Baron Slashes Spotify, Amazon in 4th quarter

A look at the latest portfolio updates from Baron Funds

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Summary
  • Baron Funds was selling Spotify and Amazon during the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The firm was buying shares of Chart Industries and Toll Brothers.
Article's Main Image

Baron Funds recently released its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on Dec. 31.

Founded by

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) in 1982, Baron Funds is a long-term asset management firm that invests in well-researched value opportunities led by quality management teams. The firm seeks to ignore short-term market fluctuations as long as they do not change a company’s fundamentals. Baron manages the Growth and Partners funds and co-manages the Asset Fund, with a preference for small and mid-cap companies that might be struggling now but which demonstrate strong competitive advantages and growth prospects.

Based on its latest 13F filing, the firm’s top buys for the quarter were additions to Chart Industries Inc. (

GTLS, Financial) and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL, Financial), while its most notable sells were reductions to Spotify Technology SA (SPOT, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chart Industries

Baron Funds upped its stake in Chart Industries (

GTLS, Financial) by 127.28% for a total of 909,214 shares. At the quarter’s average share price of $160.62, the trade added 0.20% to the equity portfolio.

1626498153991671808.png

Chart Industries manufactures highly engineered equipment for multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets. From liquification equipment to carbon capture and hydrogen fueling stations, it plays a part in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain and parts of the carbon capture, utilization and storage chain.

The solid outlook for the clean energy and carbon mitigation industries has resulted in positive analyst outlooks; for example, Morningstar (

MORN, Financial) calls for a three-to-five-year revenue growth rate of 17.52%, which would be an acceleration from the past three-year revenue growth rate of 0.9%.

1627542303780409344.png

Toll Brothers

The firm also more than doubled its investment in Toll Brothers (

TOL, Financial), adding another 128.41% for a total holding of 1,264,403 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $45.99.

1626504267655319552.png

Toll Brothers designs, builds, markets, sells and helps finance both residential and commercial properties in the United States, with a focus on the luxury market. It primarily builds on the east and west coasts of the U.S. and also offers luxury rental properties.

This company has recently begun to feel the pain of the housing boom slowing down due to the combination of higher interest rates and persistently high prices. However, it remains confident that its luxury focus will protect it somewhat from the pain of lower-cost homebuilders, since most of its customers are move-up buyers that are typically looking above the $1 million mark. The company’s return on invested capital is higher than its weighted average cost of capital as of this writing, showing value creation.

1627542558626320384.png

Spotify Technology

The firm slashed its Spotify Technology (

SPOT, Financial) holding by 79.92% for a remaining stake of 352,982 shares, trimming 0.39% off the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $80.65 apiece during the quarter.

1626506111664295936.png

Spotify is a Swedish technology company that offers music streaming services worldwide. It offers both subscription-based ad-free streaming and free ad-supported streaming.

Spotify used to have a kind of duopoly in the mainstream music streaming app market alongside Pandora, but these two have seen their market share chipped away in recent years by competitors such as Apple (

AAPL, Financial) Music, which offers better streaming quality, and Amazon (AMZN, Financial) Prime Music, which comes with a Prime membership at no additional cost and is thus the go-to choice for Prime members. In light of this, it is hard to justify the lack of profitability.

1627544965145989120.png

Amazon.com

Baron Funds cut its stake of Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) by 33.54% for a remaining holding of 955,485 shares, trimming 0.17% of the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of $98.78.

1626506973824454656.png

A leader in U.S. e-commerce and cloud services, Amazon is still one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world, though its market cap has fallen out of the trillion-dollar club to $996.03 billion. Its low-margin e-commerce business is struggling with inflation, but the cloud business is still showing strong growth.

Given Amazon’s dominant market position in both of its main areas of operation, it is rare for it to see a significant drop in its share price, but that is exactly what has happened ever since the Covid market bubble popped. Amazon stock is now considered a possible value trap by the GF Value chart because its share price has fallen so far below the model’s estimate of fair value.

1626509550687391744.png

See also

Other notable trades for the quarter included a slight reduction to one of the firm’s top holdings Gartner Inc. (

IT, Financial) and a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW, Financial).

As of the quarter’s end, Baron Funds held shares in 375 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $29.78 billion based on the 13F filing. The turnover for the quarter was 2%. The top holdings were Tesla Inc. (

TSLA, Financial) with 7.25% of the equity portfolio, Gartner with 5.53% and CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP, Financial) with 4.96%.

By sector, the firm’s portfolio had the highest weightings in consumer cyclical, financial services and technology stocks.

1626492936315244544.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.