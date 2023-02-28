PETERBOROUGH, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) (“Rainmaker” or “Company” or “RAKR”), a global leader in water solutions, has announced the addition of key resources to its global operations team. Viva Industries, an investment company owned by entrepreneurs Michael Skinner, John Gillis, and Ryan Moore, will acquire a controlling interest in the Canadian subsidiary of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., and will re-name it Rainmaker Canada & Caribbean Inc. (“RCCI”). This acquisition will allow Rainmaker to focus on the growth of its global business while the Viva Industries team drives the growth of the Canadian and Caribbean markets.

As part of the transaction, Michael Skinner will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of RCCI, John Gillis will be the Chief Technical Officer, and Ryan Moore will take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer & VP Business Development. Skinner and Gillis were early investors in Rainmaker, and their expertise will greatly enhance the Company's capacity to provide innovative solutions to the water crisis.

RCCI will continue to sell Rainmaker's award-winning Air-to-Water Technology, as well as other products and services provided for in the Joint Development Agreement between Rainmaker and Miranda Environmental and Water Treatment Technologies, Energy, Natural Resources, Engineering, Consulting, Construction and Commerce Inc. (“Miranda”) which remains in force. The full suite of products for the combined group now includes distributed solutions using Reverse Osmosis, Wastewater Treatment, and Water Filtration Technology.

"I have always been impressed with the needs that Rainmaker's Technology fulfills on a global scale," said Michael Skinner. "With the addition of the Miranda Technology, I believe Rainmaker is strategically positioned to be a global leader in solving the issue of providing safe drinking water and dealing with wastewater."

Michael O'Connor, Executive Chairman of Rainmaker, said, "We are excited to welcome Michael Skinner, John Gillis, and Ryan Moore to the Rainmaker team. John Gillis, the 2020 Water Canada Business Person of the Year, will provide strategic engineering expertise to Rainmaker’s global operations. Their combined expertise and leadership will enable us to continue to provide innovative solutions for the water crisis and drive growth for the Company."

Bulent Hatay, CEO of Miranda, said, “The Miranda Technology fulfills a definite need in the Canadian and Caribbean markets and we are very happy to welcome the addition of John Gillis, Michael Skinner and Ryan Moore to our partnership with Rainmaker.”

The transaction is expected to close by April 1st, 2023.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) is a leader in affordable water solutions through a Water-as-a-Service business model. Rainmaker is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Rainmaker was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.rainmakerww.com.

About Rainmaker Canada and Caribbean

Rainmaker Canada and Caribbean is the subsidiary division of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. that develops and deploys Rainmaker and its partners' technology within Canada as well as the Caribbean.

About Viva Industries Inc.

Viva Industries is an investment company that acquires, develops, and commercializes water and sustainable technologies through four integrated divisions — strategic investments, research and development, solution commercializing, and business channel development. www.vivaindustries.ca.

About Miranda Environmental and Water Treatment Technologies, Energy, Natural Resources, Engineering, Consulting, Construction and Commerce Inc.

Miranda is an internationally recognized leader in biological water & wastewater treatment and water reuse systems. Miranda is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. Miranda’s wastewater treatment systems are sold and supported by a global network of distributors, dealers and installers in over thirty (30) countries worldwide. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit https://mirandawater.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

