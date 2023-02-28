SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the opening keynote at GTC 2023 , covering the latest advancements in generative AI, the metaverse, large language models, robotics, cloud computing and more.



More than 250,000 people are expected to register for the four-day event, which will include 650+ sessions from researchers, developers and industry leaders in virtually every computing domain. GTC will also feature a fireside chat with Huang and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, plus talks by DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis , Stability AI’s Emad Mostaque and many others.

Registration is free and open now at www.nvidia.com/gtc .

“This is the most extraordinary moment we have witnessed in the history of AI,” Huang said. “New AI technologies and rapidly spreading adoption are transforming science and industry, and opening new frontiers for thousands of new companies. This will be our most important GTC yet.”

Huang’s keynote will be livestreamed on Tuesday, March 21, at 8 a.m. Pacific time and available on demand afterward. Registration is not required to view the keynote. Closed captioning in English will be available for the keynote and sessions.

Other notable speakers include:

Chike Aguh, chief innovation officer, U.S. Department of Labor

Soumith Chintala, researcher, Meta and creator of PyTorch

Paul Debevec, chief research officer, Netflix Eyeline Studios

Kathryn Guarini, CIO, IBM Corporation

Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Sergei Levine, associate professor, UC Berkeley

Thomas Schulthess, director, Swiss National Supercomputing Centre, ETH Zurich

Kathy Smith, artist and professor, USC

Ashok Srivastava, chief data officer, Intuit



Among other organizations participating are: Amazon Robotics, AWS, ByteDance, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Epic Games, Ford Motor Company, Fraunhofer, General Motors, Google, HPE, Jaguar Land Rover, Lenovo, Lockheed Martin, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, MIT, Oracle Cloud, Pixar, Samsung, Shell, TSMC, United States Space Force and VMware.

Spotlight on Research

GTC will also include panels from the industry’s top researchers, a talk by NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally , and 65+ sessions focused on generative AI. Huang’s fireside chat with Sutskever, chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, will air on March 22, at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and on demand afterward.

Notable sessions include:

A fireside chat with Scott Belsky, chief product officer at Adobe, and Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied research at NVIDIA, on how generative AI is transforming the creative process.

with Scott Belsky, chief product officer at Adobe, and Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied research at NVIDIA, on how generative AI is transforming the creative process. A conversation with NVIDIA’s automotive team on how generative AI is revolutionizing AV development .

. Numerous talks on demystifying generative AI for a broad audience.

for a broad audience. A discussion on AI’s influence on art with AI artist Refik Anadol, The Museum of Modern Art curators Paola Antonelli and Michelle Kuo, and NVIDIA Vice President of Omniverse Richard Kerris.

with AI artist Refik Anadol, The Museum of Modern Art curators Paola Antonelli and Michelle Kuo, and NVIDIA Vice President of Omniverse Richard Kerris. A panel from robotics experts on how AI can advance real-world deployments of robots using simulation.

real-world deployments of robots using simulation. Multiple sessions on how generative AI can be used across industries from content creation to graphics to drug discovery by Amgen, Autodesk, AWS, Evozyne, General Motors, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, London College of Fashion, Microsoft Research and SK Telecom.

Learning and Career Development Opportunities

GTC provides participants at all career stages with learning opportunities. Registrants can sign up for full-day, instructor-led, hands-on technical workshops offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) at discounted pricing. Twenty-eight workshops will be offered in multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

As part of NVIDIA’s efforts to increase AI workforce readiness and create a more inclusive AI ecosystem, GTC will offer training and sessions including Change the World With a Career in AI , Fundamentals of Deep Learning and Blueprint to Becoming an Effective Student Researcher for early career and student participants. Additionally, NVIDIA is providing credits for DLI workshops at GTC to minority-serving institutions like HBCUs, HSIs and community colleges.

Sessions for Startups

GTC offers startups the opportunity to learn directly from experts in AI, data science and machine learning. NVIDIA Inception , a global program designed to nurture cutting-edge startups with 13,000+ members, will host tracks aimed at helping startups grow their businesses and gain industry knowledge. The NVIDIA Venture Capital Alliance program, which has 400 VC firms as members, will host sessions designed for investors.

Sessions for startups include Essential Tech for GenAI Startups , Emerging Venture Themes for 2023 - Generative AI and Riding the Wave - Generative AI for Startups .

NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A

NVIDIA will hold a Q&A session with financial analysts following the keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific time. The webcast will be available at investor.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA ( NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Stephanie Matthew

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-646-3359

[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the timing, size, themes, sessions, speakers, participants, availability and impact of GTC, including the GTC keynote; new AI technologies and rapidly spreading adoption transforming science and industry, and opening new frontiers for thousands of new companies; this GTC being our most important yet; the learning and development opportunities at GTC; and the timing and availability of the financial analyst Q&A following the GTC keynote are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/088ec9ff-d29a-4517-8cd6-e2e4e8859bbd