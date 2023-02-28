NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, has extended and expanded a long-term agreement with Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy operators in the world, which will make NCR the provider of ATM services across nearly all Walgreens stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The expanded sites will join the many Walgreens locations already served by NCR’s Allpoint ATM network, which offers surcharge-free cash access to over 1,200 issuers, including two of the five largest U.S. banks by deposit, representing more than 70 million cardholders. Further, under this agreement, Walgreens will gain more than 1,300 Allpoint%2B cash-accepting ATMs, enabling “cash-in” transactions alongside traditional “cash-out” transactions and bringing a traditional branch function into the retail environment.

At many of the ATMs, NCR has also added the ability for consumers to purchase bitcoin at the ATM through NCR’s LibertyX platform. Further, NCR+Pay360, a mobile platform that allows consumers to send and receive cash from a variety of sources with a simple code, will be enabled across NCR’s Walgreens portfolio.

“When consumers walk into any Walgreens in the country, they will know they have access to safe, reliable everyday banking services delivered through NCR ATMs,” said Don Layden, EVP, president, NCR Banking. “Through Allpoint and other NCR innovations, Walgreens will be able to better serve its customers while enjoying greater foot traffic driven by the many differentiated services offered. We are proud to be supporting Walgreens’ vision of delivering more joyful lives through better financial health.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A

YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005027/en/