US Nuclear's Drone-Mounted and Hand-Held Detectors for Hazardous Chemical Spills, Attacks, or Fires

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Recent derailment of the train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio highlights the severe dangers posed from chemical spills or attacks, and how important it is to be able to quickly identify dangerous chemicals in the air, food, or water, and protect yourself and your community from them. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) specializes in hazardous material detection and is helping to preserve the life and health of first responders, workmen and by-passers making people more secure and better prepared through use of their unique drone-mounted and hand-held hazardous chemical detectors. When a first responder sends one of US Nuclear’s fully instrumented drones directly into the danger zone he saves himself from the risk of potentially fatal exposure. Whether accidental or malicious, toxic spills or explosions need to be dealt with.

In the event of a chemical spill, attack, or fire, first responders, healthcare departments, emergency response, environmental agencies, and local residents all need the ability to quickly and accurately identify what and where the chemicals are so they can help mitigate or prevent dangerous exposure. The key to staying safe is being prepared and having the right equipment in the event of an emergency.

US Nuclear is now offering airborne chemical detectors utilizing unique open-loop ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) for chemical detection and identification. A real-time trend display allows for hazardous chemical surveillance, warning for areas with higher concentrations of chemicals before it even reaches the alarm level, and sharing the real-time data, location, and alarms with other team members or a central command station. Two versions are currently available, drone-mounted or hand-held:

DroneCHEM-2-IWC: Drone-mounted version

DroneCHEM-2-IWC-H: Hand-held version

In addition, US Nuclear also offers novel miniature mass spectrometers that can also be mounted on UAVs to detect war gases, industrial chemicals, nerve gases and poisons, irritants, explosives, drugs, and hazardous chemicals. US Nuclear’s drones are the perfect tool for surveying hazardous sites safely, and can be equipped with numerous sensor payloads depending on the job at hand.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]
http://usnuclearcorp.com
http://tech-associates.com
http://overhoff.com

ti?nf=ODc1MzE2MiM1NDIwMzMyIzUwMDAzMjA5MA==
US-Nuclear-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.