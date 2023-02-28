NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-gen data intelligence and advertising technologies, is pleased to announce that it has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into its MobiExchange platform. The move will enhance the company's Artificial Intelligence offerings, providing advertisers with highly targeted, contextually relevant audiences and related ad copy. By applying real-time data and insights, campaigns can be optimized so that the target audience is reached with the right message and channel, resulting in improved engagement and conversions.



The MobiExchange platform is a privacy-compliant SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services, making it easy for anyone to create targeted audiences, associated ad copy, and omni-channel deliver of their message through programmatic, email, and SMS. The integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT API will bring increased accuracy, speed, and effectiveness to the platform, empowering users to achieve even greater success.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, stated: "We are thrilled to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT technology into our MobiExchange platform, which is already one of the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective solutions for any size advertisers to launch a digital media campaign. We believe OpenAI has developed one of the most innovative and disruptive technologies to hit the market in a while and we look forward to adding more and more functionality to provide our clients with the tools needed to achieve the outstanding results they have come to expect from us."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

