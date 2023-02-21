Kempinski Hotels selects Sabre technology to upgrade customer booking experience

6 hours ago
SOUTHLAKE, Texas and GENEVA, Feb. 21, 2023

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and GENEVA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has announced an enhanced agreement with Kempinski Hotels, Europe's oldest luxury hotel company, to enable the luxury hotel chain to upgrade its customer booking experience.

Kempinski Hotels, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022, launched a contemporary new website, powered by Sabre's state-of-the-art SynXis Custom Booking Engine. Through this innovative solution, Kempinski Hotels has been able to create its own bespoke user design and experience, with features including soft date availability search, upsell capability, and the ability to engage and convert shoppers to bookers using modern ecommerce features such as price comparison and alternate availability.

"We hugely appreciate our ongoing strategic collaboration with Sabre, who we have been working with for over five years," said Riko van Santen, Chief Information Officer, Kempinski Hotels. "Sabre's advanced technology solutions continue to support our business goals as we enter into our 126th year, by allowing us to streamline operations and improve the guest booking experience."

Additionally, through the use of Sabre's Data Warehouse solution, Kempinski is able to connect its CRS directly with its Guest Intelligence System, thereby enabling the best-in-class technology solutions to work seamlessly together and allowing Kempinski to build its own internal reports based on the data received.

"Today's guests expect a seamless experience across devices and touchpoints," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president, global managing director – commercial, Sabre Hospitality. "By utilizing Sabre's technology-leading hospitality solutions, Kempinski Hotels is able to differentiate itself through a more modern booking experience, allowing it to increase conversions and enhance its offering to guests through greater personalization."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Kempinski Hotels
Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 82 hotels and residences in 36 countries and currently has more than 25 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. www.kempinski.comwww.ghadiscovery.com

SABR-F

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

GuruFocus Screeners

