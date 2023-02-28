Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR, Financial), the enterprise platform for modern work management, has been recognized as a leader in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, ranking in the top five for Best+Products+for+Enterprise (#5). Smartsheet is the only collaborative work management offering to rank in the top 50 of the enterprise category, establishing the company as the category leader. Over 90% of Fortune 100 companies, including GM and Pfizer, use Smartsheet as their work management system of choice so their teams can consistently deliver results faster, securely and at scale.

“The G2 Best Software Awards are meaningful to us because they are rooted in authentic reviews left by users,” said Mark Mader, CEO, Smartsheet. “It’s validating to see that our customers continue to see the transformational value that the Smartsheet platform brings by empowering teams to work toward a shared purpose on an enterprise scale. Our team is focused on continuing to deliver the product experience and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us.”

The Smartsheet platform offers a robust set of enterprise-grade capabilities to empower everyone to manage projects, automate workflows and rapidly build solutions at scale, creating an environment for innovation. Smartsheet has a clear focus on three solution categories including project and portfolio management, marketing and creative management, and strategic transformation.

Smartsheet testimonials from G2 enterprise customers:

“Smartsheet is an outstanding tool for anyone looking to streamline their work processes and increase efficiency. The ability to track and automate workflows is one of its standout features. With Smartsheet, I can easily create a custom workflow for my projects, assign tasks to team members, set deadlines, send out e-mail notifications, and track progress in real-time…Overall, Smartsheet has been a game-changer for my business, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to improve their work processes and be more productive.”

–Benjamin W.

“Smartsheet is an amazing collaboration tool that is easy to navigate, update, and use. Being able to share the Smartsheet amongst colleagues and work on it simultaneously has been incredible.”

–Ashley A., Junior Financial Analyst

“Smartsheet is nimble and enables users to quickly adopt, adapt, and develop its use within an organization without requiring programming experience or any specific data analyzation knowledge.”

–Debi F., Safety Programs Manager

“Smartsheet is adaptable to all types of functions, not just project management. The platform is always evolving and relies on user input for improvements. It offers the best functionality to share with both internal and external stakeholders to help maintain one true source of data...”

–Rachel G., Enterprise Project Manager

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, with over 80 million annual software buyers that use its peer reviews to make smarter software decisions. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction+and+Market+Presence+scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. Recognition on G2’s 2023 lists is earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

To see the full rankings, view G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Best+Software+Awards, and to read more customer testimonials, visit Smartsheet%26rsquo%3Bs+product+page.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

