Company retains 30% stake while eliminating operating expense and future development obligations

Represents next step in plan to focus product strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation ( OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that it has completed the sale of 70% of its ownership stake in wholly-owned subsidiary Razor Genomics to Dragon Scientific. The deal eliminates an estimated $8M of annual operating expense and $13M of future milestone and development obligations, while allowing Razor Genomics to maintain continuity of service for DetermaRxTM patients and clinicians. Oncocyte retains a 30% equity stake. The transaction involved the transfer of all the assets and liabilities related to DetermaRx.

“Maintaining access to DetermaRx for the clinical community was critical to us and we are happy to report that we achieved this important goal” said Joshua Riggs, Oncocyte’s Interim CEO. “We believe that this transaction preserves upside opportunity for Oncocyte shareholders while eliminating nearly $30M of estimated operating expense, future milestone and development obligations in the aggregate over the next two years. This announcement reflects our continued progress in focusing our product strategy and reducing our cash burn. Oncocyte is well positioned to achieve 2023 commercial and developmental milestones in its key product lines.”

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company develops and markets assays that are designed to help enable groundbreaking research and provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. The Company is currently focused on development and commercialization activities in three areas. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

