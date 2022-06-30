PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio," the "Company" or "we") (ANPC), a company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection and plans to enter into the operation of a business-to-business e-commerce food platform focused on the sale of Asian sourced food products, announced up-dated positive results from its first major multi-year and multi-cancer test follow-up study. To date, the study has enrolled over 18,000 individuals from a general population of 230,000 persons located in China. The test subjects were tested using AnPac Bio's Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) method. We believe that the study is one of the largest multi-year and multi-cancer follow-up studies in the world. The multi-year study fully validated that CDA method is a multi-cancer detection method which is capable of detecting multiple cancer types with statistical significance. We believe that the CDA method may become a cost effective, multi-cancer screening method.

As announced previously, the study has enrolled individuals who were first tested using the CDA method. Based on the CDA test results, individuals were classified into high risk, medium risk and low risk groups, and individuals from all three groups were enrolled in the study. In the study, medium cancer risk group accounted for the greater number of enrolled individuals while high cancer risk group has the fewest number of enrolled individuals. During the study, the enrolled individuals were contacted regularly and their health status were recorded.

Health institutions including hospitals have reported that 2,837 individuals within the study were identified as cancer, pre-cancer and disease patients. The confirmed cancer cases contained 22 types of cancer, with the top five confirmed cancer types being colorectal cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, prostatic cancer and breast cancer. The study also identified patients with esophageal cancer which does not have a bio-marker. The confirmed cases also include 27 types of pre-cancer. Statistical analysis showed that there is also a strong correlation between CDA test score and cancer occurrence, with the higher the CDA value, the higher the cancer risk. If the enrolled individuals are normalized to the sample size in which all three enrolled groups have the same amount of individuals, the confirmed cancer cases would be distributed as: 91.7% in the high risk group, 7.5% in the medium cancer risk group, and only 0.8% in the low risk group. The above data on confirmed cancer case distribution as a function of CDA score based cancer risk ranking (high cancer risk, medium cancer risk and low cancer risk) indicate that CDA technology is effective in finding and predicting the cancer occurrence.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of June 30, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. The Company intends to enter the business-to-business e-commerce food business with the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology Inc and the acquisition of Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.

