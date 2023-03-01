Getaround (NYSE: GETR), the world’s first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced its collaboration with the City of Las Vegas to increase residents’ access to reliable transportation through carsharing, addressing issues related to local area traffic, pollution, and greenhouse gasses.

Getaround promotes accessible transportation to accommodate all residents and visitors in Las Vegas including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and drivers. As part of the collaboration, several parking lots co-located near transit stops and bike share stations, near downtown and the Strip, will host Getaround vehicles. Now, travelers and Las Vegas community members can instantly book and access affordable and convenient cars throughout the city.

This adds to the wide range of local transportation options available in Las Vegas, including bike share, the Downtown Loop shuttle, and the Las Vegas Regional Transportation Commission (RTC). Getaround carsharing across Las Vegas will help the city meet one of its key goals from its 2050 Master Plan: increasing transportation choice, adding convenience, making the options available better integrated into local communities, and connecting people to their destinations.

Getaround and its patented Connect® technology provides contactless 24/7 access to these shared vehicles from dedicated parking spaces across the city, by unlocking the car via the Getaround app without having to wait in line or pick up keys. Individuals can instantly book the shared vehicles for any span of time, from one hour to weeks, perfect for local trips including going to the grocery store, attending a meeting, or longer excursions.

“The City of Las Vegas has been a proven leader and innovator in transportation technology,” said Sy Fahimi, Chief Operating Officer, Getaround. “Getaround and the City of Las Vegas share the same mission of working together to further reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions to create a positive impact on the community.”

Privately owned cars are typically parked 95%25 of the time and actively being used roughly 6 hours per week. For the remaining 162 hours of the week, most cars stay parked and idle. Peer-to-peer carsharing platforms like Getaround mean fewer cars on the road: studies+show that, on average, one carsharing vehicle replaces 9 to 13 vehicles.

About Getaround:

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company's mission is to empower people to carshare everywhere and shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround aims to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getaround.com%2F.

