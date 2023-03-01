Originally published by CityA.M.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / The cost of training for a scientific or technology-related career is seen as the number one concern of UK students, job applicants and career changers, a survey commissioned by IBM has revealed.

IBM found that job seekers who were eyeing up roles in science and tech areas saw the necessary training as unaffordable.

"Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person's life," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM's Chief Impact Officer. "This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries."

Continue reading here

IBM has found that job seekers are eyeing up roles in science and tech areas but see the necessary training as unaffordable - a perception which could threaten to slow the UK's Silicon Valley drive. Image courtesy of CityAM

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740339/IBM-Finds-the-Cost-of-Training-Could-Scupper-UKs-Drive-To-Become-a-Science-Superpower



