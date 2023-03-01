A Closer Look at GoodRx

The value the stock brings to the market is worth more than $2 billion

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • The company has 92% gross margins.
  • Amazon is now a main competitor.
Article's Main Image

There are plenty of organizations that could go from being dead money for investors to operational powerhouses. GoodRx Holding Inc. (

GDRX, Financial) might be one of those companies. Its share price is down 90% since its debut in 2020, giving investors a big long-term opportunity.

1628276845357076480.png

About GoodRx

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, GoodRx is a digital health care platform that helps consumers lower costs for prescription drugs.

With over 6 million active monthly users, the company primarily focuses on the U.S. drug market using a proprietary price comparison tool that aggregates pricing data from over 200 billion data points, enabling consumers to access coupons negotiated between pharmacies and intermediaries such as pharmacy benefit managers. The company captures a small share of the fees paid by pharmacies to PBMs in exchange for routing consumers to these discounts, and through a subscription-based model called GoodRx Gold. This service offers customers discounted drugs for a monthly fee.

Financials

Since 2018, GoodRx has grown its revenue by 26% year over year, going from $250 million in sales to nearly $800 million. Even better are the gross margins, which stand at an incredible 92%, meaning the company generates nearly $1 million in gross profit per employee. However, the company also spends a lot of money on sales and marketing, with over 50% of gross profit going to that category. The good news is that number seems to stabilize at a certain level and is actually lower than 2020 and 2021 spending. Long term, these numbers could stabilize as revenue grows since the acquisition cost of a new customer would not increase with better brand recognition - it will not take as much marketing spend to bring in new members.

On the balance sheet there is a healthy amount of net current assets, with $729 million in cash easily covering the $652 million in long-term debt. Yet, since the company has no retained earnings, book value is stagnant and interest expense is much higher than interest income.

On the cash flow side, it does well to keep capital expenditures lower. Where GoodRx seems to waste money is on the operating expenses side. For a company that generates over $1 million per employee, to spend 70% of its gross profit on selling and other general expenses leads me to believe there could be some wasted efficiency. At the same time, GoodRx spends nearly 20% of its gross profit on research and development. This is essentially a broker for better prices on drugs. I do not know if the company is working on some new health care product, but almost all of the R&D spending could be cut and pushed to operating income.  

Competition

Outside of the big retail competitors, GoodRx has many smaller upstarts like itself all with very similar websites and offerings. SingleCare, WellRx and InsideRx seem to be the best alternatives, but none of these have been able to match the scale of active users that GoodRx has achieved.

That said, two big names have recently entered the discount pharmacy space, both with massive networks of established users. Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) with its newly announced RxPass and Optum Rx, the pharmacy services segment of UnitedHealth Group (UNH, Financial). Optum launched a drug price comparison tool to allow its members to get the lowest prices for generic drugs. The Price Edge option has been activated for more than 1.5 million of Optum Rx members, and could add another 400,000 members by March 1.

Collectively, UnitedHealth serves nearly 46 million members; however, the OptumRx site is arguably horrible and it is not necessarily the most trustworthy aspect of an insurance provider, which should already be trying to lower your prescription drug costs. Everyone wants lower costs on pharmaceuticals, and that is why GoodRx is in a good position to continue dominating this segment of the industry.

As for Amazon, the company has over 200 million Prime members and is spending billions to enter the health care space, buying One Medical for $3.9 billion and PillPack for $750 million a couple years prior. The RxPass is offered to Prime members at $5 per month, 50% lower than GoodRx Gold, but with the advantage of free delivery.

Valuation

GoodRx could be profitable in 2023 and is currently priced north of three times its sales, book and cash values. It also generates a healthy $164 million in cash from operations. If more of its gross profit were to be pushed down to Ebitda, GoodRx would be a very desirable investment.

With that in mind, it is hard to forecast how consistent the company will be in the years ahead. What is definite is that right now GoodRx is a force in the health care industry.

The company is going to report full-year numbers at the end of the month and it will be telling to learn what management thinks about the new, bigger competitors. From a usability standpoint, GoodRx is head and shoulders above the others in my opinion. Being the everything store is not always the best path. While there may be cross-selling opportunities, the beauty of GoodRx is that it helps consumers focus on exactly what they need and nothing more. This is key as the total addressable market for prescription drugs is over $500 billion and growing.

The fact GoodRx has an enterprise value just over $2 billion makes it look like a ridiculous bargain.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.