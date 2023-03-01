Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, which is a $0.025 increase from the Company’s most recent dividend, on Comfort Systems USA, Inc. common stock. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

