DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today reported preliminary full year financial results for 2022 demonstrating the Company’s continued strong momentum.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, DCM expects to report:

Total revenue in the range of $270 million to $274 million, a +15% to +16.5% increase vs. fiscal year (FY) 2021

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 30.5% to 31%, with gross profit increasing between +20% and +21% vs. FY 2021

Selling General & Administrative expenses in the range of 21% to 21.5% of revenue, down 2.8% to 3.3% percentage points vs. FY 2021

EBITDA 1 in the range of $35.5 million to $36.5 million, a +41% to +45% increase vs. FY 2021

in the range of $35.5 million to $36.5 million, a +41% to +45% increase vs. FY 2021 Total debt, net of cash on hand, down approximately 35% vs. FY 2021

No restructuring charges in FY 2022

“These strong expected results for 2022 reflect our continued progress throughout the year on our path to building a better and bigger business,” said Richard Kellam, President & Chief Executive Officer of DCM. “This was a pivotal year for DCM, highlighted by the strong operational and financial performance we delivered which puts us ahead of our five-year financial plan objectives,” continued Mr. Kellam.

DCM plans to provide full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on March 21, 2023 after market close and to hold an investor conference call and webcast at 9:00 am EST on March 22, 2023. Until that time, these preliminary results are estimates only and are subject to change based on the completion of all quarter-end and year-end close and audit processes. Details on the fiscal 2022 earnings call will be provided in advance of the call.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For more than 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offerings. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" by DCM. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” "may," "should," “intend” and "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding DCM’s expected financial results for fiscal 2022 and the ability of DCM to achieve its five-year financial plan objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, unanticipated changes in DCM’s expected financial results for 2022 based on the completion of all quarter-end and year-end close and audit processes currently underway by DCM in connection with the independent audit of DCM’s financial statements for fiscal 2022.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS measures as supplementary information. When used in this press release, EBITDA means earnings before interest and finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. In addition to net income (loss), DCM uses non-IFRS measures and ratios, including EBITDA, to provide investors with supplemental measures of DCM’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. DCM also believes that securities analysts, investors, rating agencies and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. DCM’s management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by IFRS and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, EBITDA is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not earnings measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

