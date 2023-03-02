TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today the launch of its adapted Channel for Microsoft within Digital Practice Builder that will accelerate the transition of 400,000 organizations globally from the Microsoft Partner Network to the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

“As Microsoft's 2021 and 2022 Global Indirect Provider Partner of the Year, we have proven our commitment to accelerating our channel partners' transformation to the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program specialization with our unique offerings like Practice Builder for Microsoft,” said Tracy Holtz, vice president, Cloud Solutions – Americas for TD SYNNEX. “We recognize that all change requires adjustment, and our purpose-built Practice Builder paths, as well as TD SYNNEX's additional enablement opportunities, are designed to help partners reduce complexity, manage change and simplify the transition, which impacts partners aligned to Azure and the Modern Workplace.”

TD SYNNEX’s Channel for Microsoft now includes seven Practice Builder paths closely aligned to Microsoft’s revised partner program, which recognizes a range of partner business models across six solution designation areas and provides partners with access to a variety of opportunities aligned with Microsoft Cloud to innovate, scale and differentiate the types of solutions they offer, as well as drive progress toward earning a solutions designation.

The new TD SYNNEX Practice Builder for Microsoft is accessible immediately at no cost for TD SYNNEX solution providers. Learn more about the Practice Builder for Microsoft at https%3A%2F%2Fpracticebuilder.techdata.com%2Fcloud%2Fchannel%2Fmicrosoft-onboarding-and-solutions%2F.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005090/en/