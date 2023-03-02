IBC Reports Record 2022 Earnings

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas, today reported annual net income for 2022 of $300.2 million or $4.78 diluted earnings per common share ($4.79 per share basic) compared to $253.9 million or $4.00 diluted earnings per common share ($4.01 per share basic), which represents an increase of 19.5 percent in diluted earnings per share and an 18.2 percent increase in net income over the corresponding period in 2021. Net income for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 was $105.4 million or $1.69 diluted earnings per common share ($1.69 per share basic), compared to $56.5 million or $.89 diluted earnings per common share ($.90 per share basic) for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of 86.5 percent in net income and an 89.9 percent increase in diluted earnings per share.

Net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 was positively impacted by an increase in net interest income, which is primarily attributable to an increase in the size of our investment portfolio, interest earned on funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank and an increase in loan interest income, of which the latter two have increased in line with Federal Reserve Board actions to raise interest rates throughout 2022. Cost control initiatives to streamline operations and greater operational efficiencies in recent years have been complemented by the increase in interest income to achieve these results. We have continued to monitor economic conditions, including a possible recession, impacting our loan portfolio and have factored those forecasts into our allowance for credit loss calculation to endeavor capturing the risk of potential losses in our portfolio arising from those uncertain economic conditions.

International Bancshares Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary

Years Ended
Dec. 31,

2022

2021

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income

$

525,781

$

398,103

$

427,008

$

492,401

Interest expense

(38,156)

(26,831)

(39,119)

(58,629)

Net interest income

487,625

371,272

387,889

433,772

Provision for probable loan losses

(21,651)

(7,955)

(45,379)

(18,843)

Non-interest income

187,134

222,326

150,579

154,826

Non-interest expense

(270,46)

(263,316)

(281,331)

(309,801)

Income before income taxes

382,639

322,327

211,758

259,954

Income taxes

(82,407)

(68,405)

(44,439)

(54,850)

Net income

$

300,232

$

253,922

$

167,319

$

205,104

Net income per common share

Basic

$

4.79

$

4.01

$

2.63

$

3.13

Diluted

$

4.78

$

4.00

$

2.62

$

3.12

“Economic conditions impacting the global economy remain highly volatile and uncertain. We continue to monitor and manage expenses in line with our legacy commitment to expense control and remain focused on growing non-interest income to support our historically strong earnings performance. Non-interest income was positively impacted in 2021 by a one-time merchant banking event adding $55.9 million to total non-interest income in 2021. Our net interest margin has been positively impacted by the increases in interest rates on earning assets while confronting rising interest expense from increasing deposit rates, which we have raised in a very measured way. We have proven throughout these last three-plus years that our forward-looking vision and legacy commitment to expense control, along with the aggressive steps we took to reduce controllable expenses at the inception of the pandemic have been realized and resulted in a decrease of approximately 12.7 percent or $39.3 million in expenses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 compared to Dec. 31, 2019. In addition to this stellar performance, we are confident in our exceptionally strong capital position, significant liquidity, strong relationship deposit base and responsive management strategies to position us for continued success,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO.

Total assets at Dec. 31, 2022 were $15.5 billion compared to $16.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Total net loans were $7.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 compared to $7.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Deposits were $12.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022 compared to $12.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 167 facilities and 257 ATMs serving 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts contain forward looking information with respect to plans, projections or future performance of IBC and its subsidiaries, the occurrence of which involve certain risks and uncertainties detailed in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report (as an exhibit to the 10-K) may be downloaded from the SEC filings site located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fedgar.shtml.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223005880r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005880/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.