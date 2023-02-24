OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $471.00Mil. The top holdings were QFIN(41.97%), SE(29.09%), and PDD(14.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 2,811,389 shares. The trade had a 39.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.89.

On 02/24/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $62.38 per share and a market cap of $35.04Bil. The stock has returned -48.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought 5,401,731 shares of NAS:QFIN for a total holding of 9,708,223. The trade had a 23.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.85.

On 02/24/2023, 360 DigiTech Inc traded for a price of $21.01 per share and a market cap of $3.35Bil. The stock has returned 14.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 360 DigiTech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,211,740 shares in NAS:JD, giving the stock a 14.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.31 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $46.65 per share and a market cap of $73.03Bil. The stock has returned -32.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 507.07, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought 196,784 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 836,844. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/24/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.11 per share and a market cap of $108.88Bil. The stock has returned 66.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,956,392-share investment in NAS:LX. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.32 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $2.99 per share and a market cap of $551.33Mil. The stock has returned -14.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-book ratio of 0.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

