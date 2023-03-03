Private+Division and Intercept Games are proud to announce that Kerbal+Space+Program+2 is now available in PC Early Access for an introductory price of $49.99 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Private Division Store, and other digital storefronts. Kerbal Space Program 2,the sequel to the original rocket simulation game that sold over 5 million units worldwide, ushers in the next generation of space adventure by allowing players to build their own space program with hundreds of new and improved parts, an upgraded onboarding experience, modernized visuals, vibrant and realistic environments with unprecedented detail, customizable color schemes for spacecraft, and more. Kerbal Space Program 2has been built from the ground up to be expanded upon for years to come.

Private Division and Intercept Games are proud to announce that Kerbal Space Program 2 is now available in PC Early Access for an introductory price of $49.99 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Private Division Store, and other digital storefronts. Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the original rocket simulation game that sold over 5 million units worldwide, ushers in the next generation of space adventure by allowing players to build their own space program with hundreds of new and improved parts, an upgraded onboarding experience, modernized visuals, vibrant and realistic environments with unprecedented detail, customizable color schemes for spacecraft, and more. Kerbal Space Program 2 has been built from the ground up to be expanded upon for years to come. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kerbal Space Program 2 features nearly limitless possibilities when it comes to vehicular construction. The sequel offers over 350 original and improved parts, including procedural wings, new command pods, engines, wheels, cargo parts, and the first of many advanced fuel types: liquid hydrogen. The game also now features a new parts size category, paving the way for upcoming interstellar-class parts as the game expands. Players can also use the new part coloring tool to customize their creations and truly make them their own.

“We’re very excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access,” said Nate Simpson, Creative Director at Intercept Games. “Having built a game of such unprecedented technical complexity, we can’t wait to see what new feats of creativity our community will finally achieve. We’re looking forward to hearing their direct feedback as we move into the collaborative phase of the game’s development during Early Access."

The highly-anticipated sequel welcomes a brand-new generation of space explorers with interactive, animated tutorials that teach the basics of rocketry in an immersive and entertaining way. Players can also expect many other improvements, including a completely redesigned UI, more user-friendly vehicle assembly tools, and new Map View iconography which presents trajectory data with unprecedented clarity.

Time warp now not only gives the player the ability to accelerate time, including while accelerating, an absolute game-changer for long-burn, interplanetary flights. The time warp controls also allow interaction with vehicle systems while paused, giving players the flexibility to issue commands at their leisure when they stop time; these last-second tweaks will prove invaluable when a landing inevitably goes awry!

In addition,Kerbal Space Program 2 offers a greatly enhanced visual and immersive audio experience. All the beloved celestial bodies from the original game have been remade using an all-new terrain system that allows for unprecedented detail and variety - the Kerbolar System is now rich with new points of interest to discover. Sound completes the player’s immersion, with rocket SFX sampled directly from real launches and a musical score that changes dynamically based on the flight conditions at hand.

“We have laid a foundation with Kerbal Space Program 2 that we plan to continue to build upon for many years to come,” said Michael Cook, Franchise Director of Kerbal Space Program 2 at Private Division. “Early Access is just the start of our journey. We will launch multiple big feature updates ultimately culminating in our 1.0 release.”

After Kerbal Space Program 2 launches in Early Access, Intercept Games will release multiple innovative features throughout the proceeding months. Some of the highlights to come include:

Next-Generation Technology : Players will unlock future technologies, allowing them to build at larger scales and use new fuels and propulsion systems. These capabilities will enable players to venture beyond the limits of the original Kerbolar System and into unexplored star systems.

: Players will unlock future technologies, allowing them to build at larger scales and use new fuels and propulsion systems. These capabilities will enable players to venture beyond the limits of the original Kerbolar System and into unexplored star systems. Colonies : A highly requested and anticipated feature for the sequel, players will be able to locate and extract valuable resources, then use those materials to build custom bases on distant celestial bodies or in deep space. Colonies not only present their own physics challenge in construction, but these habitations are a necessary stepping stone to furthering deep space exploration and beyond.

: A highly requested and anticipated feature for the sequel, players will be able to locate and extract valuable resources, then use those materials to build custom bases on distant celestial bodies or in deep space. Colonies not only present their own physics challenge in construction, but these habitations are a necessary stepping stone to furthering deep space exploration and beyond. Interstellar Travel : KSP2 will present players with the challenge of interstellar navigation. They must venture across the gulf of interstellar space inside fusion-powered megaships capable of incredible speeds. Upon arrival at new star systems, they will be able to deploy landers and rovers to explore the planets waiting to be discovered.

: will present players with the challenge of interstellar navigation. They must venture across the gulf of interstellar space inside fusion-powered megaships capable of incredible speeds. Upon arrival at new star systems, they will be able to deploy landers and rovers to explore the planets waiting to be discovered. Multiplayer : Players will be able to both cooperate and compete with friends to explore space together and achieve historic milestones in their own space race. Multiplayer unlocks endless potential for adventures, completists, and “unexpected” vehicle collisions.

: Players will be able to both cooperate and compete with friends to explore space together and achieve historic milestones in their own space race. Multiplayer unlocks endless potential for adventures, completists, and “unexpected” vehicle collisions. Modding : Kerbal fans are keen to share the plethora of mods available for the original game, and Intercept Games plans to make the sequel even more mod-friendly by releasing additional developments aimed to support the modding community.

: Kerbal fans are keen to share the plethora of mods available for the original game, and Intercept Games plans to make the sequel even more mod-friendly by releasing additional developments aimed to support the modding community. And more: There will be plenty of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, features, and more as the game develops in Early Access, so stay tuned for updates.

Today, Private Division and Intercept Games also announced an official partnership with Logitech+G, a leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, for Kerbal Space Program 2. Players can experience deeper immersion in space flight and enjoy lighting integrations that reflect the various intense states when blasting off by using Logitech G peripherals.

Check out the latest Kerbal Space Program 2 launch trailer video on YouTube celebrating the game releasing in Early Access.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is available for an introductory price of $49.99 in Early Access on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Private Division Store, and other PC digital storefronts. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S versions of Kerbal Space Program 2 are planned to release after the PC Early Access period with further details to be announced. Kerbal Space Program 2 is rated E by the ESRB. For more information on Kerbal Space Program 2, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, join our Discord, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.KerbalSpaceProgram.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Kerbal Space Program Franchise

In the Kerbal Space Program franchise, you run a space program for the Kerbals, little green beings known for their insatiable curiosity and high tolerance for danger. Assemble spacecraft using a wide array of modular parts and then test your creations in a universe of realistic physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond, unlocking the secrets of the Kerbolar System as you explore a variety of planets and moons. As your space program evolves, you'll pursue more ambitious missions, including daring rescues, on-orbit space station construction, and crewed voyages to the most distant planets!

The original Kerbal Space Program, created and developed by Squad, released on PC in April 2015* and has sold more than 5 million units worldwide. The title has been widely popular with the media and consumers alike, earning a Metacritic rating of 88** and a Steam user score of 95%***. Kerbal Space Program 2, developed by Intercept Games,will be the sequel to the original game and the second in the series for the franchise.

*Game became available through Steam Early Access in March 2013, and launched in April 2015.

**Metacritic score for PC as of February 21, 2023.

***Steam user score as of February 21, 2023.

About Intercept Games

Intercept Games is the developer behind Kerbal Space Program 2, the highly anticipated sequel the critically acclaimed space simulation game Kerbal Space Program. Comprised of a talented team, having shipped a multitude of titles across a variety of platforms, the team’s mission is to create incredible games that not only players will love but also reflect the deep values and commitment to excellence at Intercept Games. The studio aims to continue to provide unique games that not only entertain but can also inspire and make an impact for good.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, and After Us from Piccolo Studio, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

