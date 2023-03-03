LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), announced today that it has engaged ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC www.shareintel.com to review the trading history of the Company's common stock. ShareIntel offers unprecedented access and insight into broker-dealer, clearing firm and shareholder position movement. ShareIntel utilizes a patented process called DRIL-Down™ to aggregate and analyze repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders enabling Clean Vision to proactively track shareholder ownership, identify parties to suspicious, aberrant or unusual trading activity and deploy corrective action steps to help curtail such activity. The Company believes it may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal naked short selling of its common stock and has decided to investigate and expose any wrongdoing.

"Clean Vision Corp is excited to partner with Shareintel and through their patented processes and proprietary analytics our goal is to confirm the trading legitimacy of our stock. This partnership will help us verify outstanding illicit shares are properly covered during the reconciliation period of the previously announced 5% common stock dividend. A company's most valuable currency is its stock and it is very important to Clean Vision Corp that we continue to reward and protect the interests of our shareholders." Said Dan Bates, CEO.

David+Wenger, President+and+Chief+Executive+Officer+of+ShareIntel, stated, "We look forward to helping Clean Vision Corporation identify parties to potentially illegal naked short selling and assist the Company to implement action to address such activity.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

