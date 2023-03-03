American Express Co. ( AXP, Financial) (5.5%) (AXP – $147.75 – NYSE) is the largest closed loop credit card company in the world. The company operates its eponymous premiere branded payment network and lends to its largely affluent customer base. As of September 2022, American Express had131 million cards in force and nearly $99 billion in loans. The company’s strong consumer brand has allowed American Express to enter the deposit gathering market as an alternate source of funding, while the company’s affluent customers have picked up spending. Longer term, American Express should capitalize on its higher spending customer base, especially with Millennials, and continue to expand into other payment related businesses, such as corporate purchasing, while also growing in emerging markets. Similarly, the company is looking at the growing success of social media as an opportunity to expand its product base and payment options.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.