SciPlay to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor audio conference call and simultaneous webcast on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the audio conference call or webcast by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: %3Cb%3ESciPlay+Investor+Call%3C%2Fb%3E

Investor Conference Call

March 2, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Telephone Dial-in

Telephone Replay

US Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1073

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks.

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1833

US Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

Conference ID: SciPlay Call

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code: 5469053

Investor Webcast

To access the live conference call or webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sciplay.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About SciPlay

SciPlay+Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot+Party%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino, Gold+Fish%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Casino, Quick+Hit%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots, 88+Fortunes%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Slots, MONOPOLY+Slots, and Hot+Shot+Casino%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, and casual gamesBingo+Showdown%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Solitaire+Pets%26trade%3B+Adventure, and Backgammon+Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC or LNW Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates. ©2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230224005414r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005414/en/

Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

