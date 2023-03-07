Shoptalk 2023 to Launch Meetup, the World's Largest Meetings Program for the Retail Industry

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail and e-commerce, today announced the launch of Meetup—the world’s largest meetings program for the retail industry—at Shoptalk 2023, taking place March 26–29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Meetup will be open to all Shoptalk attendees at no additional cost and will facilitate more than 50,000 double-opt-in meetings on-site during the show in a dedicated area the size of eight football fields.

“We’re thrilled to launch Meetup to make it even easier for Shoptalk attendees to meet new people, discover new organizations, and create new partnership and collaboration opportunities, at an unprecedented scale,” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk. “In 2018, we introduced our Hosted Retailers & Brands Program to Shoptalk, and through it, we’ve arranged tens of thousands of meetings between buyers and sellers of retail technology and solutions. By launching Meetup this year, we’re making the same technology that has powered all those meetings available to every single Shoptalk attendee. This will enable the thousands of retailers and brands at Shoptalk to meet with one another for peer-to-peer networking and learning, and allow everyone at the show to maximize their time by prescheduling meetings with potential partners, vendors, investors and employees. Since all Meetups are opted into by both parties, attendees are guaranteed to meet only with people they want to meet and who also want to meet with them. It’s a guaranteed win-win.”

Meetup is designed to deliver the best networking and collaboration opportunities for all Shoptalk attendees, whether their goal is to connect efficiently with clients, vendors, partners and friends; meet potential retail and brand customers and partners; buy, sell and discover products, services and solutions; be introduced to their peers at similar organizations; or learn about the newest and hottest startups.

For attendees who are launching products, making announcements and sharing news at Shoptalk, the program will provide a convenient and efficient way to participate in media and analyst interviews. Meetup will also help foster M&A opportunities for attendees looking to fund startups, raise capital, or connect with potential acquirers or acquisition targets. All meetings facilitated through Meetup will be prescheduled based on the participants’ individual availability.

To participate in Meetup, attendees need to get+their+ticket no later than this Friday, March 3, and complete the pre-event process leading up to the event. Shoptalk sponsors can continue to buy prioritized meetings with retailers and brands, and retailers and brands can continue to qualify for free tickets and travel/hotel reimbursement, up until the deadline of Friday, March 3.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE: LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail’s best and fastest-growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry’s community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230226005217r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230226005217/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.