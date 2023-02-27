Wondershare Releases EdrawMind 10.5 Update That Features All New Collaborative Mind Mapping and Brainstorming Tools

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has recently launched EdrawMind V10.5.0. EdrawMind is a full-featured collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool for project managers, product managers, students, teachers, decision-makers, writers, designers, marketers, engineers, and more. It also offers a new way for team collaboration, enabling users to innovate solutions collaboratively and respond to upcoming trends and changes.

EdrawMind V10.5.0 stands out from its competitors with its new outline mode, personal template library, and third-party resource library.

"We are committed to providing the simplest yet fully featured mind mapping software that beginners and professionals can use to create high-quality and functional maps and data visualizations." Said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMind.

"EdrawMind is continuously expanding our clipart library and template collection to make creating mind maps and manage projects effortlessly for everyone."

Features and benefits of Wondershare EdrawMind V10.5.0 include:

All-New Design: The new simplified yet fully featured UI design has everything to make it a familiar, functional, and aesthetically pleasing interface. It has rounded buttons and edges, a drag-and-drop feature, and toolbars and other elements are very well placed.

New Outline Mode: This update introduces a new outline mode, which greatly improves the editing performance, supports custom settings for the background, adjusts the width of the content area, and provides rich, personalized configurations.

Personal template library: EdrawMind allows users to save commonly used template files as personal templates and create files from the template library anytime, anywhere. This new library is a powerful support for customization and efficiency.

Third-party resource library: This V10.5 update accesses third-party resource library, including high-definition pictures from Pexels, massive vector icons from Iconfont, and 700+ emojis from Emoji.

In addition, EdrawMind also added functions such as Floating Theme Cascade, Style Follow, Style Reset, View Navigation, and Custom Watermark.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMind is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, and iOS. Trusted by over 25 million users and reputable brands, EdrawMind helps ignite ideas, harness chaos, and drive better results. EdrawMind supports English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Russian. Pricing starts from US$39 semi-annually.

For the latest EdrawMind news and updates, please visit our website or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.

For Media Enquiries:

Maggie
[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

