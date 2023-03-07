FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC:BLIS), is excited to announce the creation of an exclusive NFT and gaming project, World of Treasure, which is set to launch the first NFTs of the collection for sale on March 15, 2023. Such NFT collection will be part of the first "Pirate 888" collection, and has been developed under Kraken Treasure, LLC, which TSR helped found and holds a 40% ownership. From the sale of the NFTs, based on Pirate and Treasure theme, TSR will realize revenues to support treasure wreck operations and searches, as well the Game World of Treasure them, commerce and entertainment, being developed will be owned in part as well. This is the launch of the second prong of TSR's business plan, which was gaming and entertainment. All done, without any cost to the shareholder and no dilution of shares, only expected revenues, which are now being realized even in the presale of the NFT. The purchase of the NFTs, will result in direct revenue for TSR and the game buildout of the treasure-based game, at no TSR Cost.

The World of Treasure (WOT) NFT collection is inspired by TSR's treasure searches will include an initial 200 NFT collectibles of the Pirate Theme, which will be sold and include numerous rights to the in-game purchases and entry into treasure giveaways. Each NFT is unique digital block chain collectible, first starting the Pirate series, which has already been built out for sale. The project has been completed for the NFT experience, with the collection already resulting in pre-sales for WOT and revenue for TSR. TSR and WOT expect the collection to gain enormous traction, since its inception, just in the past month, has over 10,000 Twitter followers and over 4,000 Telegram followers world-wide all through organic growth. The sales of such NFTs vary in values for sale. TSR will realize revenue and profit from such sales, which will enable TSR to fund treasure endeavors and grow the Company.

World of Treasure was developed to enter the NFT collectible market, and to lead to entry into the large gaming app and online industry with a pirate and treasure theme game, and interactive market-place. The first NFT collection the 888 Pirate NFT collection will be rolled out for public collection and purchase March 15, 2023. The NFT collection can be seen at the World of Treasure website, www.worldoftreasure.io. As well you can follow the development and group of interested persons on Telegram at t.me/worldoftreasuregame and on Twitter at @WOTnftgame. In addition, WOT will sponsor real world on shore treasure hunts at selected locations, for real treasure and valuable other items. WOT will include advertised offerings, with live music, shops, and ability to own and develop metaverse islands property.

World of Treasure is set for the key main points for the NFT collection:

Our collectible NFTs called "888 PIRATE CLUB" features a player-owned economy where players have complete ownership of their digital assets and can buy, sell, and trade them inside our NFT marketplace

The World of Treasure game will evolve around 1,000 islands, each divided in 100 lots, registered as NFTs

Gaming industry is a $200 billion annual business. World of Treasure is the first game connecting treasure hunting and the metaverse

5,000 galleon style ships NFTs will give players the option to own unique vessels, with ONLY 8,888 PIRATE NFTs will be sold

"The development and interest in World of Treasure and the NFT collect has gone forward dramatically in just over a month, with development of the NFT collection, the plan for the interactive game, and build out of all the infrastructure and collection has been amazing," explained Craig Huffman, founder and CEO of TSR. "WOT makes entertainment and collection of unique NFTs a huge outlet for people to become part of a unique community, where the future builds out into not just the NFT collection, but the game which we always planned to do, but this is expected to be on steroids, with large revenue expectation. The NFT collection sales and the future gaming, will be the expansion into entertainment, including treasure themes, pirates, galleons, and numerous other themes."

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

You can follow TSR at our Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/.

World of Treasure and the NFT collection can be found at www.WorldOfTreasure.io

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

