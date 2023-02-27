Kushner Applauds New Board Appointments at Veris

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kushner (together with its affiliates, "Kushner"), a seasoned real estate owner and operator and one of the largest shareholders of Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) ("Veris"), today sent a press release regarding Veris' two new board appointments:

Kushner Applauds New Board Appointments at Veris

The full text of the press release follows:

Kushner Companies LLC ("Kushner") today issued the following statement:

As one of the largest shareholders of Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE), Kushner applauds today's announcement of the appointment of Stephanie Williams and Ronald Dickerman to Veris' Board of Directors. Stephanie and Ronald are deeply experienced real estate professionals each with a long history of residential real estate management and transactional success.

As Kushner has been saying for many months, we believe the Veris Board and management needs to acknowledge the fact that since Bow Street took over the Board almost three years ago, the Company's performance has trailed the industry badly. Veris has not made a distribution to shareholders in two years and has one of the highest operating expense ratios in its category. Managing a New Jersey residential REIT with a Board of mainly non-real estate professionals led by an activist hedge fund and a highly paid CEO operating from London has resulted in the beleaguered Veris shareholders who took Bow Street's promises in 2019 and 2020 seriously suffering significant value destruction. Since the takeover, Veris' market capitalization has shrunk, its debt load has increased, its operating expenses have skyrocketed, it has sold off some of its most promising development opportunities at the low end of the range, and the Company has discontinued distributions to its shareholders.

We at Kushner believe that with proper management and direction Veris could return premium value to all of its shareholders. We remind all shareholders that immediately prior to our first offer for the Company in October of last year Veris' share price was $12.47 and has not traded anywhere near where it was trading when Bow Street took over the Board in quite some time. Veris is only trading where it is today because of Kushner's ongoing interest in providing shareholders value for their shares. We are hopeful that today's announcement of the appointment of two seasoned real estate professionals to the Veris Board indicates a new seriousness of purpose on behalf of the entire Veris Board to take the steps necessary to finally secure value for all Veris shareholders. In that regard we will once again try to reach out to the Veris Board to determine whether they will engage with us as a potential buyer of the Company at a substantial premium without infringing our rights to communicate with shareholders transparently. If the Board continues engaging in legal maneuvers to disenfranchise potential bidders we will seek necessary change. If you have any questions, please contact us:

Investor Contact:
Bruce Goldfarb / Pat McHugh
Okapi Partners LLC
(212) 297-0720
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Melanie Sloan
Summer Strategies LLC
(202) 365-0606
[email protected]

About Kushner
Founded in New Jersey in 1985, Kushner is a diversified real estate organization responsible for the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of properties through the country. Kushner currently owns and operates over 21,000 units across the country, with a strong presence in New Jersey, and has a multifamily development pipeline of over 9,300 units.

favicon.png?sn=NY26320&sd=2023-02-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kushner-applauds-new-board-appointments-at-veris-301757080.html

SOURCE Kushner

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26320&Transmission_Id=202302271604PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26320&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.